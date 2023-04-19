WATCH: MONSTA X’s I.M signals awaited solo comeback in new company with futuristic logo motion video

MONSTA X's IM is attracting attention by expressing a new atmosphere for full-fledged solo activities. On April 19th, Sony Music Entertainment Korea (hereinafter referred to as Sony Music) released a new logo film for MONSTA X's I.M through its official channel.

Logo Motion video:

In the released video, a logo image is formed that seems to start from a single dot (.) against a magnificent sound background, and the I and M are in harmony. The logo was completed with I.M's leading participation, and together with the appearance of MONSTA X, it gives a feeling of a new vision for full-fledged solo activities.

MONSTA X’s I.M:

Previously, MONSTA X I.M (real name Lim Chang Kyun) signed an exclusive contract with Sony Music Korea. Sony Music Korea announced the recruitment of a new artist through official social media handles. It was a silhouette photo, but netizens picked I.M as the person in question. Previously, I.M announced that the exclusive contract with Starship Entertainment had expired. At the time, he said, “MONSTA X activities are important, and MONSTA X has 6 members, and we will be with MONBEBE (MONSTA X fandom name) as always,” and “I love MONBEBE.” I.M. concluded a 7-year contract with Starship Entertainment, and 5 members of MONSTA X (Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, and Jooheon), excluding I.M., signed renewal contracts. I.M debuted as a member of MONSTA X in May 2015. Starting with the debut song 'Trespass' with the members, 'Follow', 'Alligator', 'Shoot Out', 'DRAMARAMA', 'Love Killa', 'GAMBLER’, 'Rush Hour', 'LOVE’, etc. in succession.

I.M:

I.M's first solo album 'DUALITY', released in 2021, is an album that honestly unravels the duality of the inside and outside. I.M directly participated in the lyrics, composition, and arrangement of all five tracks, including the title song "God Damn," and melted what he was thinking into the beat. It was a music with a distinct resolution from Monsta X, which mainly showed intense performances and rapping. While promoting as MONSTA X, I.M not only participated in rap-making for all songs in the album, but also showed his own musical color as a solo artist through mixtapes such as 'Fly with me', 'HORIZON', and 'Scent'. has been shown from time to time.

