WATCH: Moon Ga Young finds comfort and peace with Yeo Jin Goo in latest teaser for ‘Link’

In tvN's new Monday-Tuesday drama 'Link','Jihwa Restaurant' trainee Noh Da Hyun (Moon Ga Young) stars in the 5th teaser video containing the suspicious personal life has been released, increasing interest. It will premiere on June 6th at 10:30 PM KST (7:00 PM IST).

The video begins with Noh Da Hyun's precarious situation and her complaints lamenting this situation. At the moment when someone's life is threatened and he desperately runs away, the person who appears in front of Noh Da Hyun is none other than Eun Gye Hoon. It makes us guess that Hyun can only be imprinted as a special existence.

Eun Gye Hoon, who feels Noh Da Hyun's joy and sorrow, anger and fear, all the same, senses that something unusual has happened to her, but Noh Da Hyun's clumsy defense, which categorically denies this, makes an unexpected mistake and only raises Eun Gye Hoon's doubts.

Next, Eun Gye Hoon's radar goes beyond Noh Da Hyun to her family, her mother Hong Bok Hee (Kim Ji Young) and her grandmother Na Chun Ok (Ye Su Jeong). It was because the actions of the three women, such as trespassing and spying on other people's stores, and hiding and running when they saw the police, were unnatural.

To Eun Gye Hoon, who almost spit out his drink at No Da Hyun's words, she said to Eun Gye Hoon, “You know that?” No Da Hyun's calm words, "It is always difficult the first time, not the second", gives the words a creepy twist, raising curiosity about what kind of secret she might be hiding.

