WATCH: Moon Ga Young, Song Ji Hyo, Chae Jong Hyeop & more included in the cameo lineup for ‘Shooting Stars’

On April 8, tvN released the teaser for the upcoming drama in the humorous teaser. In the released video, the stories of stars that the public does not know about, the breaking news they constantly create, and the stories of those who make a living by solving such incidents and accidents are dynamically unfolding, raising interest to the fullest.

Park Jung Min, Song Ji Hyo, Lee Sang Woo, Kim Seul Gi, Lee Ki Woo, Kang Ki Dong, Oh Eui Sik, Chae Jong Hyeop, Moon Ga Young, Kim Dong Wook, Seo Yi Sook, and many more, were in attendance. Moreover, starting with Park Jung Min, who gives an ironic laugh by saying, “The most useless thing in the world is to worry about celebrities,” Song Ji Hyo, Lee Sang Woo, Kim Seul Gi, Ki Woo, Chae Jong Hyeop, and Seo Yi Sook each perfectly portrayed the individualistic celebrity characters, creating a short but strong impression.

In addition, Kang Ki Dong, who turned into Lee Ki Woo's manager, and Oh Eui Shik becomes the undercover as a reporter for the entertainment department. Furthermore, the appearance of Kim Dong Wook and Moon Ga Young, who worked together as lovers in Lee Soo Hyun's previous work, 'Find Me in Your Memory', as a couple, is also a point that provokes laughter.

tvN's new Friday-Saturday drama 'Shooting Stars' is directed by Lee Soo Hyun, who directed 'Find Me in Your Memory', 'Day and Night', and 'Come to the Witch's Restaurant', and is scripted by Writer Choi Yeon Soo, who has a long history of working at a real artist management company.

What do you think of the teaser? Let us know in the comments below.