WATCH: ‘Mr Queen’ star Na In Woo’s appears in ‘2 Days & 1 Night’ as the new member

As a new member to fill Kim Seon Ho's vacancy in '2 Days and 1 Night ', Na In Woo was announced, and his first appearance was briefly drawn through the trailer. From the first meeting with the members, anticipation was high for his appearance. At the end of KBS2's '1 Night 2 Days Season 4', which aired on January 30th, the trailer for the next episode was released.

What drew attention in the trailer was the first appearance of Na In Woo, who had previously been foretold to join the program. Although the identity was already known, Na In Woo, who was only revealed in parts in the trailer, raised expectations by exclaiming, "I'm a little nervous." Then, facing Na In Woo's tall silhouette, the members expressed their curiosity about his identity, saying, "Isn't he an idol?"

However, at this time, Kim Jong Min called Na In Woo saying, "Wait a minute," and seeing Na In Woo stopped there, he burst into laughter and said, "I hear you well. Come quickly." However, Na In Woo, who left soon, ran to the wrong place where there were no members, and RAVI, who was watching this, said, "It's amazing that they only select people who are not normal," causing laughter.

Na In Woo is a South Korean actor. In 2021, Na In Woo was confirmed to star in the movie ‘Her Bucket List’ with Kim So Hye. In the same month, he confirmed to appear in the drama ‘At A Distance Spring Is Green’ for a cameo appearance. Later in March 2021, Na In Woo joined the drama ‘River Where the Moon Rises’ as its male lead from 6th episode instead of Ji Soo.

Despite the last-minute substitutions and casting situations in the ongoing drama, his acting and chemistry with lead actress Kim So Hyun was well received by the audience. As Na In Woo's first lead role, he was nominated at the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards in the Best New Actor – Television category.

