WATCH: Mysterious first look of Kingdom: Ashin of The North released; Netflix announces premiere date

Netflix’s Kingdom released in January 2019 and pretty soon went on to become one of the best zombie dramas ever. It is a political period horror thriller that revolves around a dangerous ‘plague’ that engulfed city-states in the Joseon era along with themes of politics, corruption and greed. The Netflix series was highly applauded for its fast paced storyline and incredible flow, which keeps viewers seated.

After two highly successful seasons, Netflix announced the special episode which is a prequel to the show and takes the viewers to the origins of the Resurrection plant. The season ends with people believing that they have eradicated the disease, and Lee Chang along with Seo Bi, goes on a quest to find the secret & origin behind the resurrection plant. However, we see them encounter a ‘diseased’ person, and Ashin - who stands tall and with burning determination around multiple slayed bodies, blood and chained creatures.

The special episode titled ‘Kingdom: Ashin of The North’ will uncover her mysterious background and show how she is an important character in the story. The episode will also tell the origin of the plague and the purple resurrection plant.

The episode is helmed by Kim Sung Hoon, who was the general producer in-charge of the previous two seasons. The writer for the episode is none other than Kim Eun Hee, who achieved international acclaim for ‘Kingdom’.

Netflix also released a teaser today, on June 4, and it is as mysterious as the whole story about Ashin is. The video starts with Ashin searching for something in a cave and running her fingers through some figures engraved on the walls. Her eyes glisten with tears as she holds the purple resurrection plant and crushes it in her hands. We see a glimpse of an unknown woman in a bed waking up with a bolt and shrieking, which looks like she was revived through the plant. The supers on the video says, “To revive the dead, a price must be paid.”

Watch the first look below:

The special episode will release worldwide on July 23, 2021 on Netflix.

