WATCH: Na In Woo & Seohyun fall in love in the most unexpected way in ‘Jinxed At First’ teaser

'Jinxed At First' released the first teaser video on May 18th, foretelling the pure romance between Seohyun (Seulbi) and Na In Woo (Gong Soo Gwang), arousing viewers' curiosity. In the released video, Gong Soo Gwang is baptized with salt as soon as he appears in the market, but he shows a smirk that does not give in to receiving salt as if it always happens to him.

While brushing his teeth, his toothbrush broke and his car suddenly broke down. Next, Gong Soo Gwang muttered to himself, “I think something special is coming…” and attention is focused on what will happen to him in the future.

Next, Seulbi (Seohyun) appears in a pure and tomboy-like appearance, embarrassing the people around her with an attitude as if she's dealing with something she's never seen before while walking around the office. Moreover, her erratic side is revealed in her voice, which is heard briefly, suggesting that Seulbi has a bright personality anytime, anywhere.

Not only that, but Seulbi runs to the lucky fish shop where the karate maniac works, even in the pouring rain, making everyone wonder why. As soon as Seulbi saw Gong Soo Gwang's face, she said, "Nice to meet you, Gong Soo Gwang!"

The production team of 'Jinxed At First' said, "In the first teaser, the contrasting figure of Seulbi, the goddess of luck, and Gong Soo Gwang, who struggles with all kinds of hardships as an icon of bad luck, stimulates curiosity. We ask for a lot of interest in the fantasy romance that Gong Soo Gwang and Seulbi will unfold as two people who are in polar opposite situations will meet, and how they will change each other's lives."

'Jinxed At First' is scheduled to premiere on June 15th at 9:50 PM KST (6:20 PM IST).

