WATCH: Nam Joo Hyuk & Kim Tae Ri at the edge of a blissful love story in new ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ teaser

“Right in the middle of summer, there we were,” says a dreamy looking Nam Joo Hyuk as he stars as Baek Yi Jin. With the gesture of a camera as he stands perched on a high terrace, the young boy unironically focuses his eyes and his attention to a girl, Kim Tae Ri as Na Hee Do, that would go on to mean so much in his life.

The teaser continues as the scene changes to the two love birds idling about on a beach. In front of a camera, they giggle and have the time of their lives. Their beach escapades run over multi-colored photos as the screen reads, “As our eyes met and we smiled, it felt as if we were the only two people in the world.”

Playing with sparklers, chatting about everything, a flip and everything blossoms as their relationship evolves when they turn older. “No matter where you are, I’ll reach you”, the words return. Now, in their established forms as adults they walk towards each other and reminisce about the past that holds the sweet memories of that one summer when they let the roof of the car down and ran barefoot, an exhilarating feeling taking over their forms, “I hope there are more moments of laughter on the road with you and me.”

The teaser comes to an end with a hopeful, “Today we’re entering your world.” Watch below.

‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ premieres on February 12, 2022 at 9:10 PM KST (5:40 PM IST) on tvN as well as Netflix.

The magnificent celebration of K-world culminates with The HallyuTalk Awards, watch here.

ALSO READ: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Grab the best deals before it is too late.