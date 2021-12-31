WATCH: Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Tae Ri, WJSN's Bona & cast reveal why they signed 'Twenty-Five Twenty-One'

Come February and we will be greeted by Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Tae Ri starrer 'Twenty-Five Twenty-One'. tvN’s 'Twenty-Five Twenty-One' is set in 1998 and narrates the many stories of youth who find growth and new direction in life after having their dreams snatched away from them. Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Tae Ri star as Baek Yi Jin and Na Hee Do, who first meet when they are 22 and 18 years old and fall in love years later when they turn 25 and 21.

Penned by Kwon Do Eun of 'Search WWW' fame and directed by Jung Ji Hyun of 'Search: WWW' and 'The King: Eternal Monarch' fame. The drama also stars WJSN’s Bona as Kim Ji Yeon, Choi Hyun Wook and Lee Joo Myung in prominent roles. The clip begins with each actor introducing their character and sharing what drew them to the drama.

Kim Tae Ri plays Na Hee Do, a fencing athlete whose high school team was disbanded due to the IMF crisis. Although it appears that her dreams have collapsed in front of her, she forged ahead into her future without giving up. Kim Tae Ri revealed that the writing and the characters' penned really touched her heart and made her want to support the story wholeheartedly.

Nam Joo Hyuk portrays the role of Baek Yi Jin, the eldest son of a family that is torn apart due to the IMF crisis. Despite his difficult background, he works hard to become a reporter. Nam Joo Hyuk revealed that he was curious about the era gone by and that made him sign on to the project.

Finally, Bona plays Go Yu Rim, a national fencing athlete. Bona revealed that she is a fan of the writer-director duo and their previous work and felt she really suited the part, so signed the project. tvN’s 'Twenty-Five Twenty-One' premieres on February 12 at 9 pm KST (5:30 pm IST).

