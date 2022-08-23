Watch: Namgoong Min charges meagre fees for services in ‘One Dollar Lawyer’ trailer; Premiere date revealed

Namgoong Min has a new lawyer role to take up! In the title trailer revealed for the upcoming SBS drama 'One Dollar Lawyer', Chun Ji Hoon, a lawyer with strange actions takes centre stage. Acted by the wonderfully talented Namgoong Min, he can be seen speaking to a troubled man.

The first look at his upcoming roles shows Chun Ji Hoon in all his dashing glory walking to a man at the top of a building. He can be heard saying, “I heard that it was deadly difficult for you and so I’ve come.” He proceeds to do a handshake and the disheveled man on the other end asks in disbelief, “The service is really only?” as Chun Ji Hoon completes his sentence, “That’s right. Only one dollar (천원 meaning 1000 won).” In his hands a note of 1000 won and some coins can be seen that the lawyer takes a dollar out of.

Check out the trailer below.

‘One Dollar Lawyer’ reunites Namgoong Min and Kim Ji Eun who have previously worked together for ‘The Veil’, the 2021 MBC drama that saw massive popularity and fame for the two actors. Meanwhile, ‘One Dollar Lawyer’ is based on an award winning screenplay by Choi Su Jin and Choi Chang Hwan.

Namgoong Min has taken up the role of a lawyer in the past as he played the lead role of Kim Sung Ryong in ‘Good Manager’ opposite Lee Jun Ho and Nam Sang Mi. He was also appreciated for his role as Baek Seung Soo, the general manager of a baseball team in decline in ‘Hot Stove League’.

‘One Dollar Lawyer’ will premiere on September 23 at 10 pm KST (6:30 pm IST).

