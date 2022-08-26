WATCH: Namgoong Min is a comedic and hardworking lawyer in the character teaser for ‘One Dollar Lawyer’

On August 26th, 'One Dollar Lawyer' released the first teaser video that opens the prelude to Namgoong Min's legal drama. The first teaser video that was released catches the eye by capturing the character of Cheon Ji Hoon in an amazing way. Like a scene from a superhero movie, Cheon Ji Hoon appeared with a splendid BGM in the background. He pricked his ears at the pouring of unfair stories such as “I’m absolutely not the culprit” and “I don’t trust anyone”, and with one word, “Please help me,” makes the heart of those who try to start the operation pounding.

Above all, Cheon Ji Hoon, who climbed on a dangerous steel structure to help a man who is trying to make an extreme choice, surprises by saying, 'The fee is only one thousand won or One American dollar.' Shortly thereafter, Cheon Ji Hoon's 'advocacy for 1,000 won in commission' unfolds, raising interest and raising interest. At the police station, hitting a chess board, being grabbed by the neck, and being involved in a protest scene, it is truly a tumultuous scene.

Above all, Cheon Ji Hoon said, "There's nothing else to be angry about," he said, "I'll turn it over at once." Do lawyers work more?” Hearing him, causing laughter. In addition, after the raucous defense activities, Cheon Ji Hoon's wonderful belief that 'a lawyer fights for the client instead of him' is revealed, adding a strange laugh. Expectations are high for 'One Dollar Lawyer', which will bring a pleasant laugh to the small screen along with the performance of Cheon Ji Hoon.

‘One Dollar Lawyer', which is expected with the return of Namgoong Min, will be broadcasted for the first time on September 23.

ALSO READ: Confidential Assignment 2 Trailer: Hyun Bin, Yoo Hae Jin and Daniel Henney work together on a new mission

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the teaser? Let us know in the comments below.