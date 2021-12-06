WATCH: NCT 127 cause an ‘earthquake’ in the hearts of NCTzens in the new track video for ‘Universe’

On December 5, SM Entertainment unveiled NCT 127’s track for their upcoming album ‘Universe’ and the song is already stuck in our head! The smooth choreography, amazing outfits and beautiful sets added to the experience. It is a hip-hop dance song with explosive energy. The album is set to drop on December 14 so mark your calendars!

SM Entertainment predicted that the point of NCT's 3rd regular album 'Universe' is the emotion contained in the members' vocals. The song 'Sweet Dream' on the album is a medium R&B song.The lyrics contain the feeling of being in a dream with a happy moment with a loved one.Taeil, Kun, Jaehyun, Haechan, and Chenle were singing the song.

In addition, 'Good Night' is an acoustic ballad song.The lyrics that promise to embrace each other warmly like a constellation embroidered in the sky and the vocals of Taeil, Doyoung, Xiaojun, and Renjun harmonize.

NCT 127 is the first fixed and second overall sub-unit of the South Korean boy band NCT, formed and managed by SM Entertainment. They debuted on July 7, 2016 with the single "Firetruck" and an original lineup of seven members: Taeil, Taeyong, Yuta, Jaehyun, Winwin, Mark, and Haechan. Their debut extended play (EP) ‘NCT #127’ (2016) was a commercial success upon release, winning them the Best New Group title at several South Korean music award shows.

Members Doyoung and Johnny joined the unit in December 2016, ahead of their second EP ‘Limitless’ (2017); Jungwoo, the final member, was introduced in September 2018 for the group's first studio album ‘Regular-Irregular’ (2018).

