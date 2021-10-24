WATCH: NCT 127 come across supernatural powers in the ‘Favourite’ MV teaser

The 'Favorite' music video teaser video, which was released on YouTube, is expected to add to expectations as one can see the atmosphere of the new song and the intense transformation of NCT 127 with the track. 'Favorite' MV teaser captured the attention with a dreamy and dark mood video using various CG effects and a vampire concept.

NCT 127's 3rd full-length repackage album title song 'Favorite' is an R&B pop dance song with an addictive signature whistle sound and rich harmonic vocals. The lyrics dramatically convey the message of giving. Regarding this song, Jaehyun said, "It's a song that directly talks about feelings about love, please look forward to what love expressed through NCT 127 will be like. Mark said, “This is a song that is different from what we’ve shown you so far. In particular, the ‘I love you' part of the chorus adds charm to the song.”

In addition, as the point of the new song, Haechan said, "The sound of the whistle is the point of appreciation. It is the most impressive sound that expresses this song,” and Jungwoo also said, “The whistling sound in the intro is attractive. Also, the lyrics and melody are emotional, so I think our fans will like it right away", Doyoung said, "I think the point is the harmony of the chorus made up of the members' voices. It has a grand feeling, and it makes me feel overwhelmed.”

In addition, Taeil said, “I think it would be good if you listen to my part in the second half. I did amazingly well (laughs),” Yuta said, “This performance has a lot of impressive parts from the introduction to the ending, so I think it would be cool to see the choreography together.” Taeyong said, “Styling is also a point. I think NCT 127 looks good in group uniforms, but I think the uniform style they wore in the music video is attractive.”

On the other hand, NCT 127's 3rd full-length repackage 'Favorite' will be released on October 25 at 2:30 pm IST on various music sites, and will also be released as an album on the same day.

