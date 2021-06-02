WATCH: NCT 127’s hypnotic and stunning MV teaser for Amoeba Culture collab titled SAVE

The Amoeba Culture X NCT 127 collab teaser that we were waiting for is finally here. Read on to find out more about it!

NCT 127 revealed a collab with the record label Amoeba Culture in a rather sudden manner. It raised higher expectations and curiosity as this is going to be their comeback after one whole year. NCTzens are naturally pretty excited as they will now be getting two subunits’ projects to obsess over - NCT Dream’s hit Hot Sauce and now NCT 127’s SAVE.

After releasing futuristic, spaceship teasers, the group today released the music video teaser of the song. SAVE is going to be a single and as per the looks of the teaser, it seems like it treads on electric funk, upbeat music. Each frame in the video is an art in itself, with either perfect symmetrical shapes or round camera movements, giving the music video a cinematic touch. We also see some powerful dance moves in glimpses and the major focus is on the inside of the ‘spaceship’, maybe the heart of it, which has a big glass plaque surrounded by plants. It has the words “Save the moment. Save the wild. Save environment. Save the world.”

Watch the MV teaser for SAVE below:

Amoeba Culture is an independent record label that was founded by the group Dynamic Duo and Go Kyung Min in 2006. It also houses other notable artists such HA:TFELT, Rhythm Power, and Dynamic Duo themselves, along with others.

SAVE is scheduled to release on June 4, 6 PM KST, i.e., 2:30 PM IST.

Can’t wait to see what incredible track NCT 127 has in store for us!

Credits :SM Entertainment

