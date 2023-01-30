WATCH: NCT 127 invite viewers to Valhalla in the gripping MV for Ay-Yo

NCT 127 released its 4th regular repackage album 'Ay-Yo' on January 30 through domestic and foreign music sites. This album is a new album released by NCT ​​127 4 months after the 4th regular album '2 Baddies' released in September last year. In addition to the 12 songs recorded in the previous work, 3 new songs were added to complete the album consisting of a total of 15 tracks.

Not only the title song, but also 'DJ', which reinterprets the jazz sensibility of the 70s in a funky up-tempo genre, and hip-hop 'Skyscraper', which contains a sense of goal to go to a high place like a skyscraper. Through various genres, they revealed new charms. The title track of the new album is 'Ay-Yo' with the same name as the album. K-pop hit maker KENZIE participated in writing and composing the song, resulting in a new song with an impressive drum line. Similar to the previous title song '2 Baddies', it is a song that shines with NCT 127's trademark 'NEO' charm, but it is different from previous works in that it is filled with the members' vocals full of wildness.

Ay-Yo:

NCT 127, who performed as singers, sang lyrics such as "We must continue, in a scenario rougher than your staged movie/The show must go on, shouting and playing according to instinct/Catching every eye, feel what you are trying to conclude, no doubt/Just sing it" Through this, they expressed their aspirations to move forward by creating sustainable values ​​in their own way in a new era that demands ethical transparency and environmental changes that seemed to last forever.

The music video released along with the sound source was produced against the background of the Neo Museum, where NCT 127's unique personality was embodied. The members, who became a piece of work in the video, conveyed a positive message to the world and increased their immersion in the song. Through their previous work, NCT 127 entered the US Billboard's main album chart 'Billboard 200' at No. 3 (2 albums in a row, 'Billboard 200' No. 3), and was a 'Million Seller' (single album sales of 1 million copies) with only Initial Chodong sales and won first place on major music charts at home and abroad.