WATCH: NCT 127 members are all about charm and swag in the Gen Z inspired ‘NEOL SOUL’ video

Prior to the release of the 4th regular album '2 Baddies', NCT 127 is warming up for a comeback with the promotion of 'NEO SEOUL'. The video showed the members dressed in bright as well as leather outfits as they engage in fun with an audience, keeping the viewers excited for the comeback!

Previously, NCT 127 released the schedule poster for the 4th regular album. The released schedule poster contains a teaser image that allows you to meet the atmosphere of the new album in advance, a schedule for opening various contents such as a mood sampler, a music video teaser, and a music video, further amplifying expectations for a comeback. NCT 127's 4th full-length album '2 Baddies' will be released on September 16 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST) on various music sites, and prior to this, the title song '2 Baddies' will be released on the YouTube SMTOWN channel at 6 PM (2:30 PM IST) on September 15.

NCT 127 debuted on July 7, 2016 with the single ‘Fire Truck’ and an original lineup of seven members: Taeil, Taeyong, Yuta, Jaehyun, Winwin, Mark, and Haechan. Their debut extended play (EP) ‘NCT #127’ (2016) was a commercial success upon release, winning them the Best New Group title at several South Korean music award shows. Members Doyoung and Johnny joined the unit in December 2016, ahead of their second EP ‘Limitless’ (2017); Jungwoo, the final member, was introduced in September 2018 for the group's first studio album ‘Regular-Irregular’ (2018).

Since their debut, NCT 127 have released three studio albums, two repackaged albums, and four extended plays in South Korea. They broke into the mainstream in 2017 with ‘Cherry Bomb’, now recognized as one of their signature songs, and received greater international attention following the release of their first studio album and its lead single ‘Regular’ in 2018.

