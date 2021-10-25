WATCH: NCT 127 members are 'Favourite' lovelorn vampires in sensuous comeback song

NCT 127 is back with their repackaged third album 'Favorite' accompanied by the title track 'Favourite (Vampire)' and as a colleague of mine rightfully described it, 'Favourite (Vampire)' has the signature SM flavour to it!

The title track 'Favorite (Vampire)' is an R&B pop dance track characterized by a stylish whistle sound and rich harmonies. Lyrically, the song portrays the message that their lover is their everything and what makes them happy, even when the relationship is heading towards a tragic end. The song highlights the group's understated oomph and sensuousness, as they look deliciously sinister in their lovelorn avatars, certainly raising temperatures notches higher on an October afternoon! 'Favourite (Vampire)' is composed, written, and arranged by hitmaker Kenzie, who has worked on the group’s songs 'Limitless,' 'Punch,' and 'Music, Dance.'

You can check out the MV below:

On the other hand, NCT 127 is continuing to set impressive records! On October 25, it was announced that NCT 127’s repackaged third album 'Favorite' exceeded 1,063,806 stock pre-orders as of October 24. This is another remarkable record after NCT 127 surpassed 1 million stock pre-orders in just one day with their third full-length album 'Sticker,' which also earned them the title of 'double million-seller' for the first time in just a week since the album’s release.

The repackaged album consists of a total of 14 songs with three new songs about love including the title track 'Favorite (Vampire)' as well as 'Love on the Floor' and 'Pilot.' Congratulations to NCT 127!

