WATCH: NCT 127 members show off their ‘90s looks in the fun and bright track video for ‘DJ’

On January 26, SM Entertainment released the track video for DJ, a B-Side track from NCT 127 's upcoming album Ay-Yo and we already love the sound of it! Showing of the typical ‘90s themed MV, coupled with the bright outfits and cheeky expressions- the group stole our hearts! The upbeat and blazing song has a catchy tune and it makes you want to dance!

The new song 'DJ' in this album is a reinterpretation of the jazzy sensibility of the 70s in a funky uptempo genre, and the harmonica melody flowing over jazz piano, EP, and fretless bass sounds catches the ears. In addition, the lyrics contained a message that the members would become DJs and present a special moment with a playlist selected by themselves during the middle of the night, which was no different than usual.

NCT 127's 4th regular repackage title song 'Ay-Yo' is a hip-hop dance song full of wildness. The performance highlights the intensity of the song, but instead of NCT 127's unique powerful choreography, it uses skills such as groovy movements and restrained moves. In particular, the choreography of 'Ay-Yo' this time is NCT 127 'Regular' and 'Punch', NCT U 'BOSS', NCT DREAM 'We Go Up', etc. Rie Hata, a world-renowned choreographer who participated in the show, created the choreography himself, and it contains the cool and hip charm of NCT 127, the 'king of the performance'. In addition, NCT 127's 4th regular album repackage 'Ay-Yo' contains a total of 15 songs, including 3 new songs including the title song of the same name, 'Ay-Yo', and 12 songs from the 4th regular album. Enough to meet the colorful music colors.

Skyscraper:

The new song 'Skyscraper', in which members Taeyong and Mark participated in rap making, is an intense hip-hop song with a challenging aspiration to constantly overcome limitations and climb higher like a skyscraper (high-rise building) that seems to pierce the sky above the city. In particular, the witty expression of going higher while racing with Cloud will also feel a sense of freedom.

