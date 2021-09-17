Watch: NCT 127 presents a fascinating take on sparkly cowboys in ‘Sticker’ music video

On September 17 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST), NCT 127 released their third studio album ‘Sticker’ with a music video for the title song of the same name. The premiere for the song took place on the SMTOWN YouTube channel, receiving a lot of attention from keen fans. More than 1.5 million views were garnered on the music video within an hour of its release.

‘Sticker’ begins with an unusual sound that is sure to have you hooked to the music video. With the silhouettes of the 9 members in front of a background representing the colours of a flame, the boys get to an illuminating adventure with a cowboy theme. Powerful dance moves accompany high-end music that aims to capture the viewers’ attention.

Finger guns aiming at the hearts of their fans, NCT 127 is here to show you their new vibe. A white lasso emitting bright light reappears throughout the video along with pink fluorescent hearts and other cowboy-themed objects. The fresh concept is a known one to the Neo Culture group who is known to challenge the normalcy in the music industry.

The music video strays from the lyrical theme of the song which talks about their wants from a lover as endearing names are knitted into it. NCT 127’s resident powerful choreography is once again on display as the boys leave no chance to question their stupendous skills.

