WATCH: NCT 127 reveals ‘Who is STICKER’ teaser for upcoming release

On August 21 at midnight KST (8:30 PM IST), NCT 127 dropped the first teaser video for their upcoming full-length album. The intriguing teaser showed the members working on their laptops, reading books, playing video games and solving complex cases. The group revealed their intentions for a comeback in July, however, the date is yet to be declared.

The video starts with Jaehyun acting as a high school student playing on his computer followed by Haechan recording all the members as they sit together and work. Taeil can be seen reading a book while others work on their laptops and scientific equipment.

When Jungwoo sets the camera on, the professional work setting changes to a theme party, and the member flaunts his charms in a crop top. Yuta gives an intimidating glare at the camera while throwing away some documents and Johnny breaks stereotypes as he applies black nail paint while sitting on his work table.

Here’s the teaser video ‘Who is STICKER’.

At the end of the video, a contrast is shown between the members as office workers and as pop stars.

NCT 127 is a subunit of the boy group NCT under SM Entertainment and consists of a total of ten members- Lee Taeyong, Taeil, Johnny, Yuta Nakamoto, Doyoung, Jaehyun, WINWIN, Jungwoo, Mark Lee and Haechan. Some of the most popular pieces by the sub-unit include ‘Cherry Bomb’, ‘Fire Truck’, ‘Kick It’ and ‘Highway to Heaven’.

It will be interesting to see what the boys have in store for fans this time!

