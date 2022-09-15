WATCH: NCT 127 show off their cool personalities in the enigmatic and avant-garde style ‘2 Baddies’ MV

NCT 127 is back with a bang as they dance to the mind-boggling tunes of ‘2 Baddies’. With everything having an avant-garde style, NCT 127 members display their unique charms through their style and voice! The song has a subtle dubstep instrumental as most of the members use autotune tastefully, which goes with the concept of the MV! Honestly, the ‘2 Baddies, 2 Baddies, 1 Porsche’ is going to be stuck in our heads all day!

'Crash Landing' in this album is a hip-hop R&B song with the UK drill genre that harmonizes with dynamic track sound and energetic vocals that drew a story to go with it. In addition, '1, 2, 7 (Time Stops)' is a funky 90's groove-based up-tempo pop genre song. It is expressed in a simple way, and a good response from music fans is expected as it contains love and gratitude to fans.

NCT 127's 4th full-length album '2 Baddies' will be released on September 16 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST) on various music sites. NCT 127 debuted on July 7, 2016 with the single ‘Fire Truck’ and an original lineup of seven members: Taeil, Taeyong, Yuta, Jaehyun, Winwin, Mark, and Haechan. Their debut extended play (EP) ‘NCT #127’ (2016) was a commercial success upon release, winning them the Best New Group title at several South Korean music award shows.

Members Doyoung and Johnny joined the unit in December 2016, ahead of their second EP ‘Limitless’ (2017); Jungwoo, the final member, was introduced in September 2018 for the group's first studio album ‘Regular-Irregular’ (2018). Since their debut, NCT 127 have released three studio albums, two repackaged albums, and four extended plays in South Korea. They broke into the mainstream in 2017 with ‘Cherry Bomb’, now recognized as one of their signature songs, and received greater international attention following the release of their first studio album and its lead single ‘Regular’ in 2018.