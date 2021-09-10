Watch: NCT 127 smash through a fiery ‘Lemonade’ in the latest track video

‘Haters, who?’ seems to be the NCT 127 boys’ thoughts as they released another song from their upcoming third studio album ‘Sticker’. The track video for ‘Lemonade’ was shared by the group on September 10 marking their fourth one since announcing a comeback. All nine members shone through with their chic outfits and powerful diction in the video.

Starting with the members stood at the centre of a yellow fenced garage, with the headlight of a car glaring through, their outfits take a flattering all-black turn. The edges of the fence burning now, member Jaehyun murmurs a charismatic ‘Lemonade’. The song’s lyricism shows a nonchalant comment towards people who hide behind their screens, messing with the powerful NCT. The boys claim to enjoy their time with ease as this only seems like lemonade to them.

One by one all the members’ faces come into focus as mostly rapping through the song, NCT 127 perches on sporty bikes and flaming backgrounds. The synchronised choreography with vocal members’ harmonising in soft voices, adds a finishing touch to the already bouncy track.

Previously, similar short track videos were released for the songs ‘Dreamer’, ‘Magic Carpet Ride’ and ‘Road Trip’ were released by the group, as all the b-sides will be included in their upcoming album ‘Sticker’. Multiple concept images and teaser videos have been revealed earlier leading up to the album release.

‘Sticker’ will be available worldwide on September 17.

