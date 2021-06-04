WATCH: NCT 127 wants to SAVE their memories of love in their latest digital single collab with Amoeba Culture

NCTzens wait has been worth it. The subunit NCT 127’s comeback single track titled ‘SAVE’ is finally here. For this, the group collaborated with record label Amoeba Culture, which houses artists such as Dynamic Duo, Rhythm Power, HA:TFELT and more. Dynamic Duo are actually the founders of Amoeba Culture too, along with Go Kyung Min.

The group first announced the collab by dropping a sudden teaser image which had all the NCTzens excited. Today, on June 4, they released ‘SAVE’ with an interesting and futuristic music video. The lyrics talk about saving memories of a loved one even though they’re apart. ‘SAVE’ gives off an energetic vibe with members dancing their love and desire of not wanting torget even a moment with their loved ones. These loved ones can be anything such as a person, dreams, our planet, nature. They use the word ‘save’ many times to emphasize their feelings too.

Watch the music video of SAVE by NCT 127 and Amoeba Culture below:

Meanwhile, NCT 127 has also begun filming for season 2 of Analog Trip, a Youtube Premium original series with the concept of a travel documentary. Season 1 featured senior artists TVXQ and Super Junior on their trip to Indonesia. It also has a concept of time travel. In season 1, the senior groups travelled back to 2002 when they were SM trainees and took a nostalgic trip down the memory lane. Something similar might be expected from NCT 127 too. The show will be broadcasted in the second half of this year on Youtube Premium.

How do you like the song? Tell us your honest opinions in the comments below!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Credits :NCT Youtube

Share your comment ×