WATCH: NCT Dream come together to react to their memes on the internet; Release Hot Sauce x Pinkfong collab

In Esquire’s latest ‘Explain This’ series, NCT Dream members sat down to react to their memes and it was as you would expect - fun! Read on and watch here.

With a fiery comeback album titled ‘Hot sauce’, NCT Dream sure is spreading fire on all charts. This is the group’s first full-length album that led them to achieve their first No. 1 on a music chart too! Since the release of ‘Hot Sauce’, NCT Dream members are back in action with various promotional activities and the most recent one is with Esquire and Pinkfong!

Today, Esquire Magazine released a video of NCT Dream members featuring on their segment of ‘Explain This’, where celebrities react to their memes on the internet and talk about it. It started with their famous hoverboard performance of their song ‘Chewing Gum’ and Chenle (19) commented on it saying, “We were such babies. Now we’re all a bit… old,” which had other members laughing. To give you some context, the youngest member in the group is 19 years old and the oldest member is 21.

Some of the best scenes in the video is the iconic Mark gesture during the Neo City world tour, them getting awed by NCTzens’ photoshopping skills by seeing a silver-haired Haechan edit, comparing Mark with Squidward and Jisung kicking a teddy bear!

Watch the members react to their memes here:

Meanwhile, NCT Dream has released another collaboration with Pinkfong, a children’s educational brand which releases nursery rhymes and more. Their first collaboration was a super cute dinosaur song where the members listed dinosaur’s names from A to Z. Today, their collab released is of their title track ‘Hot Sauce’. They created an animated version of the members and continued their story of having adventures with the dinosaurs in the jungle.

Watch the video below:

What are your thoughts on this new, cute version of ‘Hot Sauce’? Share them with us in the comments below!

Credits :Esquire

