WATCH: NCT Dream gear up for a mammoth challenge in new teaser clip for ‘Glitch Mode’

On March 16, SM Entertainment unveiled the new teaser clip for NCT Dream’s awaited comeback ‘Glitch Mode’. The teaser, 'Close Beta Test Ver. 1', shows the members playing cards and chess until Mark takes out a map, as if they are killing time before a big plan comes into place. NCT DREAM's 2nd full-length album 'Glitch Mode' will be released on March 28th at 2:30 pm IST on various music sites.

Since March 14th, NCT Dream has released teaser images for each member that radiate chic and mature charisma with black suit and helmet fashion, as well as videos with a glitch effect, which means that the text or screen is damaged due to an error in the TV or monitor, etc. contents with a mysterious mood were released sequentially.

NCT Dream took the first place in the Yes24 album sales rankings in the 2nd week of March. NCT Dream's 2nd full-length album 'Glitch Mode [Photobook ver.]', scheduled to be released on March 28th, topped the charts despite pre-orders. The album consists of a total of 11 songs, including the addictive title song 'Glitch Mode', which is enough to meet the various charms of NCT Dream.

The intro song 'Fire Alarm', announcing the start of the 2nd regular album, is a song that contains NCT DREAM's ambitious ambition to surprise the world once again with this album. expressed the overall mood of the album with an impact.

Another new song 'Arcade' is a hip-hop dance song with a signature vocal source and a powerful beat, and the lyrics with the motif of an arcade game contain a confident message that if you want to win, you must follow me to win.

