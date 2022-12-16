WATCH: NCT DREAM look extremely sweet in Candy MV; Release winter special mini album

On December 16, 2022, NCT DREAM finally dropped their winter special mini album ‘Candy’ along with the title track’s music video of the same name.

NCT DREAM released the music video for the title track ‘Candy.’ The song is a remake of H.O.T, a legendary first generation group from SM , and their song ‘Candy.’ NCT DREAM has given the song its own spin and colour, making it more exciting and upbeat. In the song, the members are seen in a candy factory while they sing about breaking up with their lover. The song is quite energetic and invites you to jump up and start dancing as soon as you hear it. The entire music video is really beautiful as it shows the NCT DREAM boys looking after a sleeping child. The music is up to par with groovy dance moves, hip-hop sounds, and gorgeous vocals. With their on-point outfits, all of the NCT DREAM members appear cute and adorable. Fans are clearly enjoying the remake version of this song, as NCT DREAM makes it more dynamic and colourful.

NCT DREAM mini album- ‘Candy’

NCT DREAM also dropped their winter special mini album ‘Candy’ today. On December 16, at 6 PM KST the EP was released. The album consists of six different tracks. The tracklist is as follows:

Candy Graduation Tangerine Love (Favorite) Take My Breath Moon Walk With You

All of the NCT DREAM members Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung truly shine in this album with powerful raps and sweet vocals. The album is definitely worth listening to as all the six songs are unique in their own way. You will immediately be transported to NCT DREAM’s world as they express their feelings in the album. Dont forget to check out the album if you haven’t already!