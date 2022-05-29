WATCH: NCT Dream members engage in fun activities in the energetic MV teaser for ‘Beatbox’

The music video teaser video for 'Beatbox', which was released on the YouTube SMTOWN channel on May 29, is raising expectations for a comeback by meeting the bright and cheerful atmosphere of the new song and the refreshing and free-spirited charm of the NCT Dream members. 'Beatbox' is an old-school hip-hop dance song using a beatbox source, and the lyrics positively and hopefully convey the message that only NCT ​​Dream can do.

In particular, this music video contains the story of spreading positive energy in boring daily life through the music and stage of Beatbox Crew NCT Dream. In addition, NCT Dream's 2nd full-length repackage, 'Beatbox', will be released on various music sites at 6 pm KST (2:30 PM IST) on May 30. Including new tracks ‘Sorry, Heart’ and 'Starry Night' (On the way), it consists of a total of 15 songs with 4 new songs added.

NCT Dream's 2nd regular repackage 'Beatbox' album, which will be released on May 30, will be produced with eco-friendly materials. This album uses paper certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) to support sustainable forestry, and includes easily biodegradable soybean oil ink, environmentally friendly UV coating that does not emit volatile organic compounds, etc. The album was produced using eco-friendly materials to reduce the burden of environmental pollution.

It is also available in two versions: a photobook version and a digipack version. The photobook version consists of a photobook containing the colorful images of the NCT Dream members, and the Digipack version allows the members to directly participate in the album cover image, CD, and booklet design in line with the free-spirited concept of the new song 'Beatbox', handwriting and The album was completed with each individuality through drawing, adding to the specialness.

