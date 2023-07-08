WATCH: NCT DREAM members have ‘Poison’ in their mind in passionate track video from upcoming album

The agency, SM Entertainment, announced on July 7 that NCT DREAM's third album, 'ISTJ,' will be released on various music sites on July 17 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) and contains ten emotional songs. As indicated by SM Entertainment, the b-side melody 'Poison' is a R&B track with a sensual state of mind where the song goes into the sensations of falling into the snare of love that leaves individuals feeling various feelings which get confused. The Korean title implies sand-castle which has significance to the melody that communicates love being an impermanent inclination.

NCT DREAM’s first appearance on a Brazilian talk show:

NCT DREAM will be the first K-pop group to show up on the famous late-night talk show 'The Noichi' of Brazil's SBT channel, which will be released on July eighth and is supposed to catch the consideration of local watchers with clever words. 'The Noichi' is Brazil's agent talk show facilitated by well known South American comedian Danilo Gentili and usually features top notch stars. NCT DREAM will begin this broadcast with a story about their third regular album, ISTJ, which will be released on July 17 and will talk about a variety of topics, including how they felt about performing their first solo concert in Brazil and what they expect from their South American tour.

NCT DREAM’s activities:

The third album 'ISTJ' contains a sum of 10 songs of different sorts, including the title track of the same name, 'ISTJ', 'Skateboard', and 'Blue Wave'. The West Coast hip-hop song Skateboard from this album was inspired by the early 2000s American hip-hop and UK house genres. In the verses, the vivacious story of NCT DREAM, which radiates coolness under the warm sun, is unfurled, introducing a light and free appeal. The other b-side melody 'Blue Wave' is a medium pop song with narration that goes on from 'Dive Into You' from the first regular album.

