WATCH: NCT DREAM shares nostalgic look at their journey in Graduation music video

NCT DREAM released the ‘Graduation’ music video on their official Youtube channel. The song holds special meaning for both the group and their fans as it highlights their journey. The song features impressive vocals, captivating melodies, and falsettos. The group members, Mark, Renjun, Jaemin, Jeno, Haechan, Chenle, and Jisung, deliver a powerful performance as they openly express their honest feelings and emotions. The song has a smooth progression and will have you singing along to the chorus right away.

The music video for 'Graduation' features the members singing the song and includes flashbacks to their earlier days. The song beautifully captures the group's journey and the special bond they share. It highlights all of the challenges they faced together and how they were able to overcome them and reach their ultimate destination. The song is a meaningful gift to the fans who have watched the group grow and have been a part of their journey. The line, 'I waved my hand, goodbye, as I bid my farewell. And when I turn back, I go to the world that's waiting for me,' is particularly poignant.