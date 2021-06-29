WATCH: NCT Dream & students get to know surprising things about each other while comparing their daily routine

Watch the NCT members open up about their daily lives and reminisce their school memories, while in conversation with kids!

ODG Korea’s YouTube channel is widely known to provide fun, rarely-seen concepts. Most of their segments are about idols interacting with kids and fans of the celebrities as well as general audience have grown to love them. On June 29, odg released a video with NCT Dream members meeting up with kids of various ages and comparing each others’ daily routines.

The members split in three groups and compared their routines with a second grader, an eighth grader and an 11th grader. One thing that was similar among the higher up students and NCT members was their practice and study time. The members practiced as much as the students studied. There were also cute moments such as when the members were surprised looking at how heavy the students’ backpacks were. The funniest part in the video was when students asked Math and Physics questions to the members! Jaemin zoned out, not caring about anything, when the 11th grade student threw a question! He even took a jab at his mom who’s a teacher, leaving everyone in splits.

Watch the NCT Dream X ODG video below:

NCT Dream released their repackaged album ‘Hello Future’ with three new songs for NCTzens to obsess over. The group made and broke records with ‘Hot Sauce’, their first full-length album by crossing two million sales, becoming the second group in K-Pop’s history to achieve that feat. They showed their refreshing, youthful vibes in both the albums concept teasers, making fans fall in love with them even more!

