WATCH: NCT Dream wows NCTzens with fiery choreography and groovy track in ‘Dreaming’ MV

'Dreaming' by NCT ​​DREAM, recorded in NCT's 3rd album ‘Universe’, is a house-based R&B dance song that contrasts the main riff in the first half with a dreamy sound and the second half of the intense bass line. The story of the members facing their desires that haunt their dreams can be seen in the intense choreography and simple sets.

NCT's 3rd full-length album 'Universe' includes double title songs 'Universe' and 'Beautiful', as well as NCT DREAM, NCT 127, WayV, etc and the fans are ready to see their unique colors come alive in each track. It is expected to fascinate global fans with a total of 13 songs. On the other hand, NCT's 3rd full-length album 'Universe' will be released on December 14 at 2:30 pm IST on various music sites, and will also be released as an album on the same day.

NCT Dream has been internationally recognised as among the most notable teen-aged artists of their time, known for music reflecting the growth of the youth. The narrative of their title tracks have conveyed thoughts following different stages of adolescent development, with transition from innocence to rebellion and growth.

So far, NCT Dream have released four extended plays, six singles, one studio album, and headlined one international tour in Asia. Commercial success of their 2019 EP release ‘We Boom’ turned NCT Dream into one of the top 10 best physical sellers of South Korea in 2019 and earned them Bonsang Awards at the 34th Golden Disc Awards and 2020 Seoul Music Awards.

What do you think of the track? Let us know in the comments below.