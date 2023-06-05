WATCH: NCT leader Taeyong finally makes his solo debut in kitschy and avant-garde MV for SHALALA

The title track 'SHALALA' is a hip-hop kind of melody that consolidates Taeyong's clever rap flow, addicting ensemble, and free beat in the bridge part. The lyrics convey the confidence-boosting message, "We can all shine anywhere." The MV shows Taeyong going around various timelines as he stands out as a bright person. He enjoys his popularity as he speaks about being a great entertainer and he is not worried about losing his importance in the future because he is great as he is currently, giving the listeners the confidence to be themselves. The song seems NCT-like but he adds his personal touch with the almost confusing flow of the song but it has a different feel, almost as if Taeyong is breaking out of the mold of a pop song.

SHALALA:

This album features the title track, Shalala, GWANDO, Move Mood Mode, Ruby, Virtual Insanity, 404 File Not Found and Back to the Past. There are a total of seven songs on this album, which is sufficient to satisfy Taeyong's distinctive musical sensibility. Each song represents an aspect of Taeyong’s personality and life where he dives into the different experiences that made him the person he is today. The album is indicative of his growth as an artist, celebrity and a person and which is why this album is important to him and fans as it is his solo debut which allows him to share his feelings as an individual.

Taeyong:

During his solo debut showcase, he presented all his songs to the Korean media outlets and fans. They loved his songs and performance! Taeyong is a part of NCT and is their leader. He has participated in NCT 127 and NCT U. In 2016, he made his debut in the group's first subunit, NCT U, and later that year, he became the leader of NCT 127, the group's second subunit. He made his solo debut in 2019 with the release of "Long Flight," his first single and then became a member of the South Korean supergroup SuperM, which was a joint venture between Capitol Records and SM Entertainment. Taeyong has written over 40 songs in four languages, most of which have been released by NCT's various units and by him as a solo artist.

