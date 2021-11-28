WATCH: NCT members dive into the exciting world of animation in ‘NCT 2021 YearDream: Stage 2’

NCT has been releasing many concept videos and we are honestly here for it! The video begins with Taeil sitting peacefully and reading a book, looking completely in bliss when suddenly the door completely sunk into the wall, making him curious. He goes on to investigate and meets Chenle, who is chilling on a sun bed, having the time of his life.

The music quickly turned from peaceful to upbeat as they were in an indoor swimming pool area. Taeil goes on to dip his feet in the pool but insteads steps into an animated puddle. The scene changes to Ten dancing in a vintage house and the music turns rapid like his movements. But suddenly, the music stops. While trying to find the source, he comes across unique animated muddy footprints and soon encounters Taeil’s animated persona.

The scene changes once again and this time it’s Yuta and Xiaojun. Yuta enters a room to find Xiaojun completely immersed in his film and books and doesn’t notice Yuta, who is constantly trying to get his attention. But the viewers soon come to know that Yuta is actually a ghost! The scene changed to Winwin enjoying his walk while listening to music but soon realises that someone is following him. He turns around to encounter Yuta’s animated persona.

The interesting concepts have kept the viewers hooked on and curious as to what will come next and what exactly is the main concept? SM Entertainment, announced that NCT will release their 3rd full-length album 'Universe' on December 14th. This album consists of a total of 13 songs in various genres, including the double title songs 'Universe’ and 'Beautiful', as well as the chemistry of NCT U.

Doyoung, Jungwoo, Mark, Xiaojun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Yangyang, and Shotaro participate in this new song. This song was written, composed and arranged by hit maker KENZIE, and Mark participated in the rap making.

