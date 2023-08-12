WATCH: NCT members explore various cities in trailer for awaited comeback NCT 2023 CONNECTION

On August 12, SM Entertainment released the cinematic trailer for NCT 2023 CONNECTION, which features full group comeback as well as the album called Golden Age, which will be releasing on August 28. The trailer shows various NCT members exploring cities across the world, making it seem like they will be leaving their mark around the world with their music, choreography and stage presence. Taeyong, Doyoung, Winwin, Jeno and others can be seen in the trailer, increasing the fans’ excitement for the new songs that will be coming soon!

NCT 2023 comeback Golden Age:

As NCT is an worldwide group, the timeline poster was released at midnight on August 10th through various social media handles. The thumbnails show teaser content shot in different regions of the world that were placed, raising expectations for the new album. From August fourteenth, different contents connected with the album, for example, teaser pictures and videos, title track music video teasers, and filing video, will be released one by one. Specifically, NCT is supposed to pre-release the sound source and music video of the song 'Golden Age' at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) on August 23rd before the arrival of all group songs. NCT's fourth album 'Golden Age' contains a sum of 10 songs, including the double title songs 'Golden Age' and Baggy Jeans, which displays the alluring blend of the members, showing a new form of NCT's music.

NCT’s comeback activities:

On August eleventh, another poster image for the group show 'NCT NATION: To The World' was released through NCT's official social media handles. The poster stood out by fitting the exceptional visuals of the 20 members with the temperament or concept of the concert. As this show is loaded up with different new songs from NCT's fourth album 'Golden Age', as well as the phase of NCT U, which exhibits different blends of members, there is expected explosive reaction as an exceptional stage that can only be seen through group performances. With the original NCT U coming back as one of the versions in the comeback, the fans are excited to see them try another unique genre.

