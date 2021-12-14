WATCH: NCT members gift words of comfort in the uplifting and bright ‘Universe’ MV

On December 14, SM Entertainment unveiled a cheerful and emotional MV for the title track of the latest album ‘Universe’ and the comforting words will bring tears to your eyes! Each member added their own colour to comfort the viewers and it served its purpose. The uplifting words like “the shining stars when the night comes, and the setting sun, leaving behind the glow. They all have their unique colours, Beautiful”, showing that no matter who the person is or what life they’ve seen, they are beautiful from the inside as well as the outside.

The members encourage the fans to love who they are because there is just one of them and besides being a comforting message, the music and instrumentation adds to the goosebump-inducing experience. All the members sing together in the chorus, adding more impact to the lyrics.

Unlike the previous NCT comebacks, this track has the typical SM sound when it comes to soft music but the effect remains the same. Xiaojun, Taeil, Haechan and Doyoung’s vocals stand out, as usual. The MV showed the members in different walks of life, for example as an office worker, baseball player, cafe worker, news reporter, etc, to show that no matter where you are or what you do, there is someone who will always have your back and that is yourself!

In other news, NCT's 3rd full-length album 'Universe', released today, recorded a total of 1.7 million pre-orders (as of December 13), and became a million-seller again following the 2nd regular album released last year.

