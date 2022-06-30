WATCH: NCT’s Doyoung is concerned about Han Ji Hyo’s relationships in new ‘Dear X Who Doesn’t Love Me’ teaser

TVING is set to release an interesting story starring NCT’s Doyoung and Han Ji Hyo. Called ‘Dear X Who Doesn’t Love Me’, the K-drama is a fantasy tale where Seo Hee Soo (Han Ji Hyo) ends up finding a notebook that can make anyone fall in love with anyone for one month. Her shy personality and will to find love has her using it repeatedly.

The latest teaser involves her springing social life and especially dating life as she dates a new man every month. Jung Shi Ho (Doyoung) spots her with new guys every time and begins to worry about her use of the notebook. Jung Shi Ho worriedly inquires, “Will you be okay? Can you date someone without emotions?” Followed by, “Promise me that this is the last time you use that notebook.”

The two friends end up at loggerheads with Seo Hee Soo getting angry at the thought of Jung Shi Ho thinking that she is incapable of being loved. He continues to support her with honest but kind words, bringing his own genuineness towards their friendship to light. The constant bickering then has Seo Hee Soo pondering if it was Jung Shi Ho that she wished to find a partner with after all.

Check out the full new teaser below.

TVING’s ‘Dear X Who Doesn’t Love Me’ is set to premiere on July 14 at 4 pm KST. Are you excited to see actor Doyoung returning to our screens? Share with us below.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: NCT’s Doyoung, Han Ji Hyo and more star in the teaser poster for ‘To X Who Doesn’t Love Me’