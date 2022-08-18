WATCH: NCT’s Jaehyun sings about unforgettable memories in music video for solo single ‘Forever Only’

NCT’s Jaehyun’s first solo single ‘Forever Only’ is officially here! Released through SM STATION’s ‘NCT LAB’ project, the song was first announced on August 12, when SM Entertainment released a teaser image starring Jaehyun.

The groovy R&B track sees Jaehyun taking part as a lyricist as well. With the NCT member singing “Be my forever only”, the emotional lyrics ask a special someone to remain by one’s side. In particular, the catchy guitar riff adds to the charm of the song.

Meanwhile, the aesthetic music video creates a comfortable atmosphere, making use of hazy filters and soft, natural light. Jaehyun’s acting skills also help in delivering the lyrics with added sincerity.

Watch the music video for NCT’s Jaehyun’s first solo single for ‘Forever Only’, below:

Prior to the release, SM Entertainment had also released teaser images for Jaehyun’s solo track, featuring a simple style. The comfortable white t-shirt and dark jeans outfit from the teasers also made an appearance in the music video released today. Although Jaehyun has previously released other songs through SM STATION, ‘Forever Only’ marks the NCT member’s first official solo single.

Jaehyun first officially debuted in 2016 as a part of NCT’s first sub-unit, NCT U, with their singles ‘The 7th Sense’ and ‘Without You’. Following this, Jaehyun went on to debut as a member of NCT 127, with the group’s first extended play, ‘NCT#127’.

In 2019, Jaehyun became one of the three hosts of the popular music program ‘Inkigayo’. Recently, the NCT member also starred as the male lead in the series ‘Dear. M’, as the character Cha Min Ho, who is a Computer Science student.

