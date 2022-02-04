WATCH: NCT’s Mark reveals his real and raw personality in the stirring and gripping MV for ‘Child’

On February 4, SM Entertainment released the MV for NCT’s Mark’s solo track ‘Child’ and he perfectly shows the emotions that all young people feel in their day to day life. The MV shows Mark in various empty spaces as if it's his mind and while he is in the comfort of his home, he is unable to contain all the things he heard over the years. The expectations, dreams and more is usually a difficult pill to swallow and Mark uses his song to express those emotions very well.

'Child' is a hip-hop genre song in which Mark participated in writing and composing, and the unique bass synth and electric guitar sound create a sensuous sensibility, and the lyrics that honestly solve deep concerns about oneself arouse sympathy. The music video is also expected to catch the eye as it consists of scenes that show off Mark's wandering and sensual direction according to the song's mood. 'SM Station: NCT Lab' is an archiving project where one can see NCT's various music activities. In the future, the members plan to present various music such as solo songs, self-composed songs, and unit songs.

In April 2016, SM Entertainment confirmed that Mark and four other members of SM Rookies—Taeyong, Doyoung, Ten and Jaehyun—would debut as members of NCT's first subgroup, NCT U. They released their first digital single on April 9, titled ‘The 7th Sense’, in which he and Taeyong participated in songwriting. Three months later, SM announced that Mark would become a member of NCT's second subgroup, NCT 127, along with Taeyong, Taeil, Yuta, Jaehyun, Winwin and Haechan. NCT 127 made their official debut with the extended play NCT #127 and title track ‘Fire Truck’ on July 10, 2016.

Mark joined NCT's third subgroup, NCT Dream, which consisted of members Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung. The group officially debuted on August 24, 2016 with the single ‘Chewing Gum’. On August 7, 2019, Mark was confirmed as a member of SuperM, a ‘K-pop supergroup’ created by SM Entertainment in collaboration with Capitol Records.

On April 14, SM Entertainment announced through an official statement that Mark would be rejoining the other members of NCT Dream, thus abolishing the age-based graduation concept originally set for the team. His return was affirmed through the release of the song ‘Déjà Vu’ sung by all 7 members on NCT 2020's Resonance series.

