WATCH: NCT’s Mark teases his upcoming SM Station single ‘Child’ in the gripping MV teaser

On February 3, SM Entertainment unveiled the first MV teaser for NCT’s Mark’s solo single for SM Station called ‘Child’. The song divulges into his emotions of Mark which has some bumping instrumental. The teaser shows him running away from something, leaving the fans curious. The song will be released on February 4.

Previously, the teaser image for NCT's Mark's solo song 'Child' have been released. In the published image, Mark caught the eye with a dreamy atmosphere. In particular, Mark's superior visual captured the hearts of women. 'Child' is a hip-hop genre song with a unique bass synth and electric guitar sound.

Mark took part in writing and composing the lyrics himself, and the lyrics that honestly express deep concerns about himself are impressive. This song is also the first song of the 'NCT LAB' project conducted by SM 'STATION'.

Mark is a Canadian rapper, singer, songwriter, dancer, and host of Korean descent. He is a member of the South Korean boy group NCT and its fixed sub-units NCT 127 and NCT Dream. Mark was confirmed as a member of SuperM, a ‘K-pop supergroup’ created by SM Entertainment in collaboration with Capitol Records.

The group began promoting in October of that year in the American music market. SuperM's self-titled debut EP was released on October 4, 2019, led by the single ‘Jopping’. Mark continued to promote with SuperM throughout 2020, through the release of the group's first full-length studio album, ‘Super One’.

What do you think of the MV teaser? Let us know in the comments below.