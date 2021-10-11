WATCH: NCT’s Taeil, Lil Boi and Raiden want their ‘Love Right Back’ in the visually appealing MV

On October 11, Raiden unveiled an uplifting and sweet MV for ‘Love Right Back’ featuring NCT’s Taeil and Lil Boi. It is an R&B-based pop song that contains an ironic feeling of loss and freedom at the same time after the end of love. The album with the same name has a total of 5 songs including the title song 'Love Right Back', 'Side Effect', 'Golden', 'It Wasn't Me', and 'Karma'.

In particular, for this album, domestic and foreign musicians such as NCT Taeil, Lil Boi, (G)I-DLE Miyeon, Weki Meki Choi Yoojung, WayV Xiaojun, pH-1, and Nino Lucarelli contributed their strength. Earlier, Raiden performed on the stage of the '2021 World DJ Festival', which was broadcast online on October 10th, and previewed the stage of new songs such as 'Love Right Back'. Raiden will hold a live broadcast 'Raiden’s Love Right Back': On the Stage' to commemorate the release of the first mini-album through the YouTube ScreaM Records channel at 4:30 pm IST on the same day.

Raiden is a South Korean DJ and producer signed under Protocol Recordings and SM Entertainment. He released his first solo single, ‘Heart Of Steel’, on January 13, 2017. Prior to becoming a DJ, he was a guitarist and had studied music in Japan for six years before starting his own band in 2011. He has worked with other K-Pop artists including Girls’ Generation’s Yuri on 2018’s ‘Always Found You’ and Hyoyeon on ‘Think of Me’. He has also teamed with EXO’s Chanyeol on the recent track ‘Yours’.

