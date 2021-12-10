WATCH: NCT U are here to win and prove this with energetic & dynamic comeback 'Universe (Let’s Play Ball)'

We are four days away from NCT's grand and much-awaited full group comeback and we are super stoked for it! On December 10, NCT pre-released the title track 'Universe (Let’s Play Ball)' from their upcoming full-length album 'Universe' which is set to release on December 14 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

In the music video, NCT members Doyoung, Shotaro, Jungwoo, Mark, Xiaojun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin and Yangyang are here to win and prove their naysayers. The members are gung-ho about winning as they bat up in an R&B dance track with a hip hop base and a catchy hook. KENZIE participated in the composition and lyrics, and Mark also participated in the rap making. The members look cool in trendy sportswear with banging and hip lyrics that will resonate with young audiences.

You can watch the MV below:

Meanwhile, NCT will be performing their upcoming title track 'Universe (Let's Play Ball)' for the very first time at the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA)! The other two subunits NCT 127 and NCT DREAM were previously confirmed to be performing at the 2021 MAMA as well. The 2021 MAMA, which will be hosted by Lee Hyori, will take place on December 11 at 6 p.m. KST.

