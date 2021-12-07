WATCH: NCT U gear up for an unusual mission in ‘Universe’ MV teaser for NCT 2021

On December 6, SM Entertainment revealed the MV teaser for NCT U’s first track in the album called ‘Universe’ and we are already extremely curious! Dressed in all-black outfits, the members hide their identity behind various masks as they stare down the camera with a baseball bat in their hand. The MV will be pre-released on December 10.

The new song 'Universe' is a hip-hop-based R&B dance song featuring Doyoung, Jungwoo, Mark, Xiaojun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Yangyang, and Shotaro. In addition, the lyrics that Mark personally took charge of making the rap contain the message, "You are my world and the person that moves me. You are like the universe, beautiful and full of mysteries."

Meanwhile, NCT's 3rd full-length album 'Universe', which contains a total of 13 songs, including the double title songs 'Universe' and 'Beautiful', will be released on various music sites at 2:30 pm IST on December 14th. Previously, other units such as WayV, NCT Dream and NCT 127 released their tracks from the album and each song carries its own meaning, as if it is a piece of the puzzle i.e. the album.

On April 4 2016, SM Entertainment announced NCT's first sub-unit would be NCT U (the ‘U’ standing for United), which then consisted of six members: Taeil, Taeyong, Doyoung, Ten, Jaehyun and Mark. NCT U released the digital singles ‘The 7th Sense’ (Taeyong, Doyoung, Ten, Jaehyun, and Mark) on April 9 and ‘Without You’ in two versions on April 10 (a Korean version sung by Taeil, Doyoung, and Jaehyun and a Chinese version with the addition of ‘SM Rookies' Kun). The concept of the sub-unit was that all the members can be a part of the unit depending on the song’s concept therefore songs like ‘Make a Wish’, ‘Boss’, ‘90’s Love’ etc have different members.

ALSO READ: BTS' V's first snippet for Choi Woo Sik's 'Our Beloved Summer' is OUT; Park Hyung Sik showers appreciation

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live in Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the MV teaser? Let us know in the comments below.