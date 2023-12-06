WATCH: NCT U shares message of hope in soulful music video for Marine Turtle
K-pop sub unit NCT U has released a heartwarming music video for Marine Turtles. Watch the aesthetic music video below.
-
NCT U share healing vibes through heartwarming MV For Marine Turtle
-
The music video was shared on November 6th at 2:30 PM IST
NCT U recently unveiled the visually captivating music video for their NCT LAB single, Marine Turtle, featuring the vocal talents of Renjun, Chenle, Xiaojun, and Kun. This collaborative effort brings together members from WayV and NCT Dream, with Kun and Xiaojun representing WayV, and Renjun and Chenle from NCT Dream. Read on to know more.
NCT U’s Marine Turtle music video
On December 6 at 6 PM KST, 2:30 PM IST, NCT U released their latest NCT LAB single, Marine Turtle, featuring vocals from idols Renjun, Chenle, Xiaojun, and Kun. Accompanying the release is the music video for the track.
Notably, Chenle played a role in composing Marine Turtle, a song characterized by its medium pop genre. The lyrics of the track draw an analogy between the determination to progress and a marine turtle making its way towards the beach after hatching its egg.
The music video accompanying Marine Turtle depicts the members enjoying the seaside beauty as they sing, conveying a message of hope. The choice of a pastel color palette contributes to the video's theme, creating a calm, peaceful, and aesthetically pleasing atmosphere. Throughout the video, the members engage in playful activities on the beach, using the metaphor of a turtle racing into the expansive blue sea to symbolize the pursuit of one's dreams.
The song, with its uplifting message of hope, seeks to inspire fans to pursue their aspirations, no matter how daunting or seemingly impossible they may appear. The combination of the visually pleasing aesthetics and the encouraging theme aims to resonate with listeners and motivate them on their own journeys.
Watch the music video here-
More about NCT U
NCT U, the first sub-unit of NCT, debuted on April 9, 2016, introducing their talent with the double digital single The 7th Sense and Without You. Comprising six members - Taeil, Taeyong, Doyoung, Ten, Jaehyun, and Mark - NCT U, short for NCT United, showcased their synergy from the start.
On April 9, the group marked their presence on NCT On Air, a V Live broadcast hosted by Super Junior's Kim Hee Chul. Simultaneously, they graced their first live performance in China at the 16th Music Feng Yun Bang Awards, sharing the stage with Chinese newcomers Kun and Winwin. Transitioning seamlessly, NCT U made their official Korean debut on Music Bank just six days later, on April 15. NCT U operates on a rotational lineup, where members vary based on the song's genre and concept.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: NCT's Mark and ZEROBASEONE’s Gyuvin’s appearance at MMA 2023 leaves fans worried about their health
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more