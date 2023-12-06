WATCH: NCT U shares message of hope in soulful music video for Marine Turtle

NCT U recently unveiled the visually captivating music video for their NCT LAB single, Marine Turtle, featuring the vocal talents of Renjun, Chenle, Xiaojun, and Kun. This collaborative effort brings together members from WayV and NCT Dream, with Kun and Xiaojun representing WayV, and Renjun and Chenle from NCT Dream. Read on to know more.

NCT U’s Marine Turtle music video

On December 6 at 6 PM KST, 2:30 PM IST, NCT U released their latest NCT LAB single, Marine Turtle, featuring vocals from idols Renjun, Chenle, Xiaojun, and Kun. Accompanying the release is the music video for the track.

Notably, Chenle played a role in composing Marine Turtle, a song characterized by its medium pop genre. The lyrics of the track draw an analogy between the determination to progress and a marine turtle making its way towards the beach after hatching its egg.

The music video accompanying Marine Turtle depicts the members enjoying the seaside beauty as they sing, conveying a message of hope. The choice of a pastel color palette contributes to the video's theme, creating a calm, peaceful, and aesthetically pleasing atmosphere. Throughout the video, the members engage in playful activities on the beach, using the metaphor of a turtle racing into the expansive blue sea to symbolize the pursuit of one's dreams.

The song, with its uplifting message of hope, seeks to inspire fans to pursue their aspirations, no matter how daunting or seemingly impossible they may appear. The combination of the visually pleasing aesthetics and the encouraging theme aims to resonate with listeners and motivate them on their own journeys.

Watch the music video here-

More about NCT U

NCT U, the first sub-unit of NCT, debuted on April 9, 2016, introducing their talent with the double digital single The 7th Sense and Without You. Comprising six members - Taeil, Taeyong, Doyoung, Ten, Jaehyun, and Mark - NCT U, short for NCT United, showcased their synergy from the start.

On April 9, the group marked their presence on NCT On Air, a V Live broadcast hosted by Super Junior's Kim Hee Chul. Simultaneously, they graced their first live performance in China at the 16th Music Feng Yun Bang Awards, sharing the stage with Chinese newcomers Kun and Winwin. Transitioning seamlessly, NCT U made their official Korean debut on Music Bank just six days later, on April 15. NCT U operates on a rotational lineup, where members vary based on the song's genre and concept.

