WATCH: NCT U unveils two foot-tapping archiving videos for The BAT and Kangaroo from 4th album Golden Age

On August 29, SM Entertainment released the music videos for NCT U’s The BAT and Kangaroo. For The BAT, Johnny, Yuta, Jungwoo, Jeno, Hendery and Jisung took part in the song while for Kangaroo, there was Jisung, Renjun, Yangyang, Kun, Taeil and Chenle. Both the songs are different from each other in every way possible, despite having animal names as their song titles.

NCT U’s The BAT and Kangaroo:

This is one of the MVs which shows the various members in a dark look. Making it seem like they are in the Bat Cave (Batman’s lair), they talk about being at the top. Jeno, Johnny, Yuta, Jungwoo, Hendery and Jisung look handsome as they don the leather outfits and show some amazing choreography. The sultry and sensual song has a great drop! The BAT is a hyper pop genre song that consolidates strong words and quick paced rapping with verses that look at a dark vehicle crossing the night to Batman's bat vehicle. Kangaroo, which was released together, is a pop song with a medium tempo and impressively witty lyrics comparing the free and unrestrained life to a kangaroo. The MV, on the other hand, is a bright, upbeat and warm song. Jisung looks almost unrecognizable in this as he looks cute in the denim overalls alongside the rest of the group. The song is all about taking a vacation and enjoying their time together. They have fun as friends and bask in the light of global success and happiness received from their fans.

NCT’s 4th regular album Golden Age:

The fourth regular album by NCT, Golden Age, was released on August 28. It topped the domestic music charts, including the Circle Retail Album Chart, the Hanteo Chart, and topped the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart, China's QQ Music, and Kugou. It is getting high praise from worldwide fans, for example, topping the music digital album sales chart. They had previously released the MV for Baggy Jeans starring the original members of NCT U- Taeyong, Jaehyun, Mark, Ten and Doyoung. Baggy Jeans is a hip-hop dance track that talks about their confidence that nobody can impersonate, and the performance dissolves into a cool and hip swagger with powerful choreography. The simple motion of shaking the jacket makes a big impression and becomes addictive.

