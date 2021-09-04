Watch: NCT127 swoon fans with their first track video ‘Dreamer’ for their first full length album ‘Sticker’

More good music! On September 4 KST, NCT 127 teased fans with an exciting and playful track video for the song ‘Dreamer’ after dropping individual teaser photos for the same. The boys will be making their highly anticipated comeback on September 17 at 1 PM KST (9:30 PM IST)!

The one and a half minute long video is enough to excite both fans and non-fans alike by giving a sneak peek into the refreshing song ‘Dreamer’. The members enjoy their time together while riding a train with different compartments, one being decorated as a karaoke party, the other a garden full of flowers and the last one giving away home-like vibes.

Here’s the track video for ‘Dreamer’.

Musically, the song has high-end instrumental music, complimenting the impeccable vocals of the members. Fans are especially happy to see Yuta acing his lines and proving his soft yet powerful vocals.

Prior to this, SM Entertainment revealed individual teaser photos of all the members for the track ‘Dreamer’. All the members looked handsome as they wore pastel coloured clothing accessories with delicate pieces of jewellery.

The latest teaser photos are in contraction to the previous ones which had a darker concept.

It is needless to mention that all Kpop enthusiasts are looking forward to seeing what this much-awaited album brings to the table. ‘Sticker’ has already broken records even before its release as the album sold over a million copies within the first day of pre-orders, showing how powerful this comeback is going to be.

NCT 127 recently reached another milestone on Twitter by attaining over 12 million followers on the platform.

Are you excited about ‘Sticker’? Let us know in the comments below.