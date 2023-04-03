WATCH: NCT’s DOJAEJUNG (Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo) create their own beautiful ‘Perfumes’ in latest video

On April 3, SM Entertainment released a new teaser for NCT’s new sub-unit DOJAEJUNG consisting of Doyoung, Jaehyun and Jungwoo. In the video, the members were seen creating perfumes that suit them as a way to promote the name of their album Perfume! The album will be released on April 17 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

Doyoung, Jaehyun and Jungwoo are a winning combination with the triple beat of dancing, singing and visuals. Doyoung with outstanding singing ability, unrivaled timbre, and wide range of vocals and rap with a charming voice of a low pitch Expectations are high on what kind of music Jaehyun, who digests all of the songs, and Jungwoo, who captivates the ears with his sweet voice, will release in his first mini-album. In addition, the word that comes to mind when thinking of NCT is 'a performance that overwhelms the gaze', and the three members have shown intense choreography as well as highly advanced movements and sensuous dance lines through NCT 127 activities. From March 27th, through the promotion of 'Perfume', DOJAEJUNG has been releasing teaser photos that show off their sharp visuals and physicality, and the chemistry of the three people in each content has elicited an explosive response.

NCT's DOJAEJUNG’s first mini-album 'Perfume' consists of 6 songs with the theme of love.Including the title song 'Perfume', 'Kiss', 'Dive', 'Strawberry Sunday', 'Can We Go Back', 'Ordinary' It stimulates excitement from the title of the song. Accordingly, their various love interests gather that DOJAEJUNG will tell the person about their love life. The title song 'Perfume' is an R&B electro punk genre song with impressive colorful acapella vocals. SM Entertainment has unit activities such as Super Junior-KRY, Super Junior D&E, Girls' Generation-TTS, Girls' Generation-Oh!GG, EXO-CBX, SC, Red Velvet-Irene & Seulgi, etc. was the first to introduce the concept of NCT DOJAEJUNG is a new unit launched by SM, which created a unit success story by appealing to the differentiated colors of each unit and the charm of each member, raising expectations for the birth of an all-time great combination.

