WATCH: NCT’s Mark brings new meaning to ‘Golden Hour’ in the edgy MV teaser for upcoming solo release

The 'Golden Hour' music video teaser video, which was released on the YouTube SMTOWN channel at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) on April 6th, catches the attention of music fans as it can meet the intense new song atmosphere and Mark's wild charm in advance. The 6th song 'Golden Hour' is a hip-hop song with an impactful resonating guitar and drum sound and Mark's colourful rapping, written and composed by Mark himself. In the lyrics, Mark delightfully unravels an episode in which Chef Gordon Ramsay gave a bad reputation with a fried egg made by him in an entertainment program in the past.

In addition, the 'Golden Hour' teaser image, which was released through NCT's official SNS account prior to the release of the sound source, raised expectations for the new song by capturing Mark's kitsch and hip visuals. SM 'STATION: NCT LAB' is gaining popularity as an archiving project where you can meet NCT's diverse music activities, including members' solo songs, self-composed songs, and unit songs. Mark's second solo song 'Golden Hour' will be released on April 7th. Mark directly participated in composing and writing the lyrics, capturing a strong yet humorous charm. It presents a different charm from his first solo song 'Child', which showed a sentimental sensibility earlier.

Mark’s activities:

Genie Music donated 10 million won to the Social Welfare Community Chest of Korea together with NCT Mark, who was selected as 'the most anticipated rabbit year artist of the year'. Previously, Genie Music conducted a vote for 'The Year’s Most Anticipated Artist' in celebration of the Year of the Rabbit in 2023, and as a result of the vote, NCT Mark took first place with 47,341 votes. Mark is a member of the 23-member multinational group NCT, which debuted in 2016 under SM Entertainment, and is a member of the unit groups NCT 127, NCT DREAM, and NCT U. As a member of all units of NCT in Korea, he is in charge of the main rapper and main dancer in the team.

