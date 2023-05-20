WATCH: NCT’s Taeyong brings out his creative side in new concept teasers for solo debut SHALALA

On May 19, SM Entertainment released new teasers for Taeyong’s solo debut SHALALA and in this version, he is seen showing off his artistic side as he paints a white room in bright colors, expressing his innermost feelings and just enjoying his time drawing and painting. The fans got to see his creative side come alive through the videos and pictures.

SHALALA:

Taeyong's most memorable little collection 'SHALALA' will be delivered on different music destinations at 6:00 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) on June 5, and contains a sum of 7 melodies that Taeyong partook recorded as a hard copy and making, including the title tune 'SHALALA'. It is sufficient to match Taeyong's music's hue. Taeyong himself wrote and composed the new song ‘Move Mood Mode,’ a pop song with a medium tempo that harmonizes with a light chord progression and bouncy synth sounds. Together, musician Squa improved the song's perfection further. In addition, Wendy of Red Velvet, Taeyong's charming rapping, and Wendy's sweet vocals harmonized to make the song thrilling, and the lyrics, which were written about the fresh feelings of being with a lover, delicately expressed the movement and atmosphere of being with the other person. additional copies In addition, the collector's image, which was made public on the 19th via NCT's official social media handles, demonstrates Taeyong's distinctive styling and kitschy charm, enhancing curiosity regarding his first solo album.

Taeyong’s solo debut:

The hip-hop song SHALALA features powerful drums and impressively rhythmic percussion. As this new melody was created with the idea of discussing youth, the verses composed by Taeyong himself contain the sure message that 'we can all sparkle anyplace' that he felt through different worldwide exercises. In the photograph, Taeyong changed into a sum of 6 characters. His stunning visuals and unparalleled concept caught the eye. Each person in this show incorporates a craftsman who is Taeyong's actual self, a space traveler and fireman who were his life as a youngster dreams, a person who represented a rose, a lively ball player, and a geek loaded with character. He is raising interest in the new collection by showing different charms that are even ludicrous.

ALSO READ: Bae Suzy, Connect’s Jang Hee Ryung and Nana show off their gorgeous visuals in latest Instagram update

Advertisement