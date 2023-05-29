WATCH: NCT’s Taeyong enjoys his time peacefully in new track video for upcoming solo debut SHALALA

A track film video was delivered on May 29th to meet the mini album 'SHALALA' of NCT's Taeyong by SM Entertainment, who is making his performance debut. 'Choose T or Y: Taeyong's SHALALA Track Film' contains a portion of the tracks of 6 songs from the album, as would be considered normal to additionally enhance the expectation for the comeback. This track film incorporates 'GWANDO', 'Move Mood Mode', 'Virtual Insanity', 'RUBY', '404 File Not Found' and 'Back to the Past', and so forth, containing highlights of B-Side songs written and composed by Taeyong himself, providing a preview of the new album's emotional content.

This particular track film is made in an interactive storytelling format, so after watching the prologue, you can watch different versions of the video by selecting the letters T or Y. It would appear that the story will enhance the enjoyment of watching. On June 5 at 6:00 PM KST (2:30 PM IST), Taeyong's first mini-album, ‘SHALALA,’ will be released on various music websites. In 2016, Taeyong, member of a worldwide group known as NCT, made its debut with 'The 7th Sense,' followed by 'Limitless,' 'Sticker,' 'Make A Wish' 'Baby Don't Stop' and so forth with the members. NCT's own color, NEO (newness), is established, and the terms 'Music that only NCT can do' and 'Music that only NCT can showcase' are received by K-pop fans worldwide. In particular, NCT's original, fresh music and extreme performance that overwhelms the eyes are consistently presented. The performance and concept that goes along with it continue to be well received. NCT is receiving a lot of love because of this response, as evidenced by their dominance of the global music charts for each album they release.

Taeyong has composed and formed in over 50 NCT songs, including his debut track 'The 7th Sense', 'Fire Truck', 'Cherry Bomb', 'Regular', 'Sticker', and 'BOSS'. Taeyong has been actively participating in SM Song Camp despite his busy schedule, planning and producing songs, and is passionate about songwriting. He has been steadily working on his part of vocal and rap skills. In 2019, Taeyong delivered his most memorable solo track 'Long Flight', which he composed and made straightforwardly through SM 'STATION', and opened a record on the worldwide music sharing app SoundCloud in 2021 to exhibit his own melodic sensibilities with his own tunes.

