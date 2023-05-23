WATCH: NCT’s Taeyong reveals reason behind upcoming solo album name SHALALA in new teaser video

On May 23rd, the organization SM Entertainment expressed, "'Meaning of TAEYONG', which was delivered on NCT's YouTube channel, is a video containing the creation cycle of Taeyong's most memorable mini-album 'SHALALA', and Taeyong himself presents the tunes in his most memorable independent collection. and the work that happens behind the scenes, attracting attention." In the video that has been made public, Taeyong says that the title song, ‘SHALALA,’ means "I am very shalala as usual" because of how he felt while attending Paris Fashion Week recently. He hopes that this song will make listeners happy, excited, and one with the song.

Taeyong’s solo debut:

Moreover, Lee Jung, who chipped away at the exhibition of the new tune 'SHALALA', said, "That's what I felt (this melody) ought to be coordinated with style. The verses, melody, and beat all believed that style was significant. "I tried to show Taeyong's unique style and the common denominator of what I can do," Taeyong said, which raised expectations for the performance that Taeyong and Lee Jung created together. Likewise, Taeyong, who partook recorded as a hard copy and forming every one of the melodies on the collection, made 'GWANDO', which needed to show a brilliant and merry mind-set, 'Move Temperament Mode', which was exquisite and new, and 'Virtual Craziness', which communicated a cutting edge environment. ' RUBY' portraying the yearning for the old puppy Ruby, '404 Record Not Found' containing the words he generally needed to hear when he was struggling, and 'Back to The Past' and the inspiration to compose the melody, the message contained in the tune, and so on. were told exhaustively.

Taeyong:

With the b-side song 'Move Mood Mode,' NCT Taeyong, who is releasing his first solo album, will collaborate with Wendy from Red Velvet. It is a pop song with a medium tempo that Taeyong himself wrote and composed. It has a bouncy synth sound and a light chord progression. raised much more. In addition, the lyrics, which were written about the new emotions that come with being with a lover, delicately portrayed the mood and movement of being with another person.

ALSO READ: Watch: HYBE’s new boy group BOYNEXTDOOR makes explosive debut with But I Like You music video

Advertisement