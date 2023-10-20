WATCH: Neena Gupta shares hilarious workout with water bottles; fans say ‘Only you can do this’

It won’t be wrong to say that veteran actress Neena Gupta surely knows how to slay. She has always been very brave with her unconventional choices. Needless to say, the actress is nailing her 60s and seamlessly never misses a chance to turn heads with her bold looks.

From her ladies' time out to being candid on social media, Gupta always won over the hearts of fans just by being herself. Recently, Neena Gupta posted a super hilarious video of her working out with water bottles which left netizens in splits.

Neena Gupta shares her hilarious workout video

Today, on October 20, Neena Gupta took to her Instagram and shared a humorous video. In the video, the Badhaai Ho actress can be seen in a white t-shirt and denim shorts with her eyeglasses. She is standing in an open area seemingly a garden. The actress was all smiles as she recorded the video.

While the video is being recorded she is seen sharing, “1…2…ise kehte hain jugaad…shooting mein aayi thi to vaise vazan to nahin karti...kisi ne kaha shooting mein weights kiya karo…shareer tight hota hai toh karne ki koshish kar rahi hun…acha hai 1-1 litre ki bottle hai means 1-1 kilo types. (This is called a hack. Though I don’t work out but came for the shoot and somebody suggested me to do weights. It keeps the body tight. So, that is what I am trying to do. It’s good; these are 1-litre bottles, each weighing equal to 1 kilo).

She captioned the post, “Workout ka jugaad”. Take a look at the video shared:

Fans react to Neena Gupta's post

The video shared by Neena once again left fans in awe of her. Minutes after the post was shared, several fans and followers reacted to her post. Actress Sunita Rajwar commented, “Good”

In addition to this, a fan wrote, “Neenaji love you, only you can do this (accompanied by squinting face with Tongue Emoji)”, another fan commented, “U are so transparent ma'am”

About Neena Gupta's work front

Neena Gupta made her successful comeback in 2018 with Badhaai Ho. Following this she was seen in several projects like Panchayat, Lust Stories 2, amongst others. In addition to this, Pinkvilla had exclusively informed you a few days back that Neena Gupta and Rakul Preet Singh will be sharing screen space for Ashish R. Shukla’s comedy thriller. The yet-untitled film is described as a “uniquely crafted comedy”.

